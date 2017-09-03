Chargers will put Denzel Perryman on IR Monday

Getty Images

Every team has 53 players on their roster right now, but there will be plenty of changes in the next few days as teams make waiver claims and other adjustments.

One of those adjustments will be placing players on injured reserve with the intention of bringing them back later in the year. Players must be on the initial 53-man roster in order to be eligible to return in at least eight weeks.

Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco said that’s the plan with linebacker Denzel Perryman. Perryman has an ankle injury that required surgery and Telesco said he’ll go on IR Monday because the expectation is that he’ll come back to the team in a couple of months.

“He just had surgery last week so it’s slow right now, but the plan with him is that he’d come back at some point during the year,” Telesco said.

Korey Toomer is expected to start on the inside while Perryman recovers from his operation.

The team hopes to have wide receiver Mike Williams in the lineup well before Perryman can return. Williams missed all of camp and the preseason with a back injury, but was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Saturday. Telesco said he’s not ready to practice yet, but should be in a couple of weeks so the team opted not to leave him on the PUP list for a minimum of six weeks.