Colts claim Matt Jones on waivers

Getty Images

A once-promising running back will continue his career with a once-promising team.

The Colts have claimed running back Matt Jones on waivers, per multiple reports. A third-round pick in 2015, Jones fell sharply out of favor in Washington last year.

Jones captured plenty of attention by gaining 123 yards on 19 carries (6.5 yards per attempt) in Week Two of his rookie season. He had more than 50 yards only two more times that season. Last year, he played in only seven games — but Jones had 117 yards against the Browns and 135 on only 16 carries (8.4 yards per attempt) against the Eagles.

Fumbles have been an issue. He dropped the ball five times in 2015, and three times last year.

Regardless, he has shown enough potential to be worth a chance elsewhere, and the Colts currently need all the running backs they can get. With Andrew Luck injured and the rest of the quarterback depth chart currently talent-challenged, Indy’s best approach may to be constantly ground and pound. And maybe punt on third down.