Colts continue to chrun roster with five claims

Getty Images

The Colts were busy on the waiver wire, in addition to picking up running back Matt Jones.

The Colts also claimed a pair of defensive backs, a guard and a wide receiver, per the league’s transcation wire.

They added former Seahawks cornerback Pierre Desir and former Patriots corner Kenny Moore, along with former Washington wideout Matt Hazel and former Raiders guard Ian Silberman.

The Colts are still in the early stages of a defensive makeover — on both sides of the ball, honestly — under new General Manager Chris Ballard, so the mass imports the day after cuts shouldn’t be much of a surprise.