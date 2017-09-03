Cowboys add defensive tackle Brian Price on waivers

Getty Images

The Dallas defense needs help. They got a little of it on Sunday.

The Cowboys have claimed defensive tackle Brian Price on waivers from the Packers. Undrafted in 2016, Price appeared in one game last season.

Price lost a roster battle with Christian Ringo on the Green Bay defensive line. In Dallas, he’ll have to work quickly to keep his spot.

The Cowboys have lost several defensive players to free agency, putting pressure on the defense to allow the offense to continue to perform at a high level.