Cowboys add defensive tackle Brian Price on waivers

Posted by Mike Florio on September 3, 2017, 1:43 PM EDT
The Dallas defense needs help. They got a little of it on Sunday.

The Cowboys have claimed defensive tackle Brian Price on waivers from the Packers. Undrafted in 2016, Price appeared in one game last season.

Price lost a roster battle with Christian Ringo on the Green Bay defensive line. In Dallas, he’ll have to work quickly to keep his spot.

The Cowboys have lost several defensive players to free agency, putting pressure on the defense to allow the offense to continue to perform at a high level.

  1. In Teddy We Trust says:
    September 2, 2017 at 10:31 pm
    But I thought Joe Callahan was the next Bart Starr? These players must all be really great. So great that I predict nobody else picks up any of them.
    —————————
    Well, QB Taysom Hill was already picked up by the Saints and now this.
    Much like the histrionics of greatness the Barneys bestow apon their team, it must be extremely humiliating to be wrong time and time again.

