Cowboys release Mark Nzeocha among announced moves

The Cowboys released linebacker Mark Nzeocha after acquiring linebacker Jayrone Elliott in a trade with the Packers. Nzeocha, a seventh-round choice in 2015, played mostly special teams in his two seasons with the Cowboys. He played 52 snaps on defense last season after getting just 14 as a rookie.

Elliott provides depth for the Cowboys at linebacker with Anthony Hitchens out with a tibial plateau fracture in his right knee and Jaylon Smith still working his way back from a major left knee injury in January 2016.

Dallas also announced its move at defensive tackle, releasing veteran Cedric Thornton to claim Brian Price off waivers from Green Bay.

The Cowboys signed 10 players to their practice squad: defensive tackle Richard Ash, receiver Brian Brown, guard Kadeem Edwards, tight end Blake Jarwin, receiver Lance Lenoir, defensive tackle Lewis Neal, safety Jameill Showers, guard Dan Skipper, guard Nate Theaker and cornerback Marquez White.