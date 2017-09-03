Cowboys trade for Jayrone Elliott, cut Cedric Thornton

Getty Images

The Cowboys claimed defensive tackle Brian Price off of waivers from the Packers on Sunday and they also traded for one of his defensive teammates from Green Bay.

According to reports in both Dallas and Green Bay, the Cowboys have traded a conditional 2018 seventh-round pick for outside linebacker Jayrone Elliott. Elliott made the Packers as an undrafted rookie in 2014 and posted four sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in 38 games for Green Bay over the last three seasons.

The Packers claimed Chris Odom off of waivers from the Falcons on Sunday. He had two sacks for the Falcons in four preseason outings.

Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that the Cowboys have also released defensive tackle Cedric Thornton. Thornton signed a four-year deal with the team last year and has a guaranteed $3 million salary that should cushion the blow while he looks for another team for the 2017 season.