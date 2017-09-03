Dolphins claim kicker Cody Parkey

Getty Images

Andrew Franks could be on the outs in Miami.

The Dolphins have claimed kicker Cody Parkey on waivers from the Browns. Unless the Dolphins cut Franks, they’ll be carrying two kickers on the 53-man roster.

Or they could carry none, giving the job to defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

Miami also claimed linebacker Justin March-Lillard on waivers from the Chiefs. A corresponding roster move will be needed to create a spot for him on the roster.

Back to Franks, there’s been an apparent concern when it comes to trusting him beyond 50 yards. Parkey has a career record of five for five from that distance.