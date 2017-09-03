Giants practice squad includes Adam Bisnowaty

Getty Images

The Giants announced eight of the 10 players who will join their practice squad. All eight played for the Giants in the preseason finle against the Patriots on Thursday night.

The signings includes tackle Adam Bisnowaty, the team’s sixth-round pick this year. The Giants made Bisnowaty (No. 69 in photo) the 200th overall selection, and he appeared in all four preseason games at right tackle.

Bisnowaty played in 45 games, with 43 starts, at the University of Pittsburgh.

The rest of the the squad joining the Giants’ practice squad are: defensive end Jordan Williams, receiver Marquis Bundy, offensive lineman Jon Halapio, linebacker Curtis Grant, cornerbacks Donte Deayon and Tim Scott and safety Ryan Murphy.