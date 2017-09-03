Hurricane Irma could impact Week One

Getty Images

With Harvey finally out of the picture, another major hurricane could impact Week One of the regular season.

Hurricane Irma could be headed for South Florida, and the Dolphins host the Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium to launch the season. The storm already has grown to a Category 3, with miles and miles of open water to fuel it before it makes landfall.

In past years, the NFL has moved the starting time of a game in order to navigate around a hurricane, for example from Sunday to Saturday. As noted by Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times, the game also could be moved to Week 11, when both teams are due to be on a bye.

But that’s hardly ideal for the two franchises, which would have an unwanted week off (to cap a week of preparation) and then no bye week later in the year. Indeed, the NFLPA would rightfully balk at the idea of two full teams not getting the true break every team should at some point during the season.

However it plays out, it could be another issue with which the league is dealing as the first weekend of the season approaches.