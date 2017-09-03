J.J. Watt’s fundraising effort tops $18 million as aid distributions begin

Getty Images

The NFL might as well go ahead and give J.J. Watt the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

The Texans defensive end began an online fundraising page last Sunday, seeking $200,000 in donations for victims of Hurricane Harvey. In a week, more than 169,000 people have donated more than $18 million with the goal now set at $20 million.

“We’re pushing toward 20 [million dollars],” Watt said in an NFL Network video as distribution began Sunday. “I can’t say thank you enough to the people around the world, the people around America, the people of Texas, showing their compassion, showing their true colors, showing that when times get tough, humans step up to help other humans.”

Watt and his posse — teammates and volunteers — began distributing food, water, clothing and other necessities to the community. Ten semis departed for four distribution centers in the hardest-hit areas.

Watt said everything distributed Sunday was donated, with “not a single dollar” of the millions raised having yet been spent.

“We’re already going out and making a big impact, and that’s a testament to the community and the people,” Watt said.

