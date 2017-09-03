Jaguars make five waiver claims

Getty Images

Losing comes with few privileges in the NFL, but one of them is a prime spot in the waiver order following the cut to 53 players.

The Jaguars took advantage of that on Sunday by adding five players to their roster. They got a chance to see one of them, tight end James O'Shaughnessy, during joint practices with the Patriots this summer.

O’Shaughnessy was traded to New England by the Chiefs during the draft, but lost out to rookie Jacob Hollister in a bid to be the third-string tight end. He had eight catches for 86 yards in 23 games for the Chiefs over the last two seasons.

The Jaguars also claimed defensive tackle Eli Ankou (Texans), linebacker Donald Payne (Ravens), defensive back Lafayette Pitts (Dolphins) and tackle William Poehls (Bears). Pitts had three tackles in eight games for the Dolphins last season and is the only one of that quartet with regular season experience.

Defensive tackle Stefan Charles was released and quarterback Brandon Allen, offensive lineman Jeremiah Poutasi, linebacker Hayes Pullard and tight end Neal Sterling were waived to make room for the new arrivals.