Jaguars’ practice squad includes Tracy Howard, Chris Reed

Getty Images

The Jaguars announced seven players they have signed to their 10-player practice squad. The list includes defensive back Tracy Howard and offensive lineman Chris Reed, both of whom have played in the regular season.

Reed went undrafted in 2015 and spent his first season on the team’s practice squad. He appeared in 10 games last season, with four starts.

Howard went undrafted in 2016 but spent his rookie season on the Browns’ 53-player roster. He appeared in 15 games, with three starts and made 16 tackles and defensed a pass while returning seven kickoffs for 111 yards.

The Jaguars also announced running back Tim Cook, defensive end Hunter Dimick, receiver Amba Etta-Tawo, offensive lineman Avery Gennesy and tight end David Grinnage.