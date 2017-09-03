Jets add two wideouts off waivers

Getty Images

The Jets were busy on the waiver wire after teams made the cut to 53 players.

In addition to nabbing tight end Will Tye after the Giants cut him, the Jets also added linebacker Edmond Robinson and a pair of wide receivers.

Kalif Raymond was dropped by the Broncos on Saturday, but will join Robinson, Tye and fellow wideout Damore'ea Stringfellow on the Jets roster. Raymond played four games for the Broncos last year and didn’t catch any passes, but saw action as both a kickoff and punt returner in Denver.

Stringfellow caught 46 passes for 716 yards at Ole Miss last season and failed to make the Dolphins’ 53-man roster this summer. Robinson saw action in 21 games for the Vikings over the last two seasons and all of his snaps last season came on special teams.