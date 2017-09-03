Jets claim Giants tight end Will Tye off waivers

Getty Images

The Jets figure to be busy shuffling their roster, and the first guy they’ve added can at least get there in a hurry.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, former Giants tight end Will Tye has been claimed off waivers by the Jets.

The 25-year-old Tye had become somewhat of an option in the passing game for the Giants, catching 90 passes the previous two years. But the Giants changed up the offense this offseason and used a first-round pick on tight end Evan Engram, and Tye didn’t respond with a great preseason.

At least this way, he won’t rack up big relocation expenses, as he can move to the other side of MetLife Stadium.