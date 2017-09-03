Justin Houston has a simple strategy for dealing with Tom Brady

Posted by Mike Florio on September 3, 2017, 8:12 PM EDT
Getty Images

The NFL season begins on Thursday night, with the Chiefs visiting the Patriots. And Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston has a simple plan for the greatest quarterback in league history.

“To hit him,” Houston told reporters on Sunday regarding his strategy for dealing with Tom Brady. “Because the ball comes out so fast, he’s a smart guy. My main thing is the defense, don’t lose confidence in what you got going on because he’s going to make plays — it’s Tom Brady. Just got to stay together through four quarters.”

It’s far easier said than done, especially since Brady has seen it all and knows what he’s going to do before the ball is snapped. But if/when a defense can get to him repeatedly, the chances of beating him improve, dramatically.

Defenses have a better chance of making it happen early in the season, when the offensive line remains a work  in progress thanks to reduced offseason workout time and the absence of traditional two-a-days. Three years ago, the Chiefs caught the Patriots’ offensive early in the year on a Monday night, and it was ugly.

This year, the Chiefs get them right out of the gates, and Houston and the rest of his teammates will be doing everything they can to disrupt the New England offense by getting to Brady.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Justin Houston has a simple strategy for dealing with Tom Brady

  2. I imagine anybody getting hit repeatedly would be rushing the ball out and perhaps prone to more mistakes. That’s not a formula for beating Tom Brady, it’s a formula for beating just about anyone.

  3. That’s how you beat Brady! He does not like to be touched. Eat a penalty or two early and put him on the turf! He’ll start hearing footsteps and his accuracy will falter. Go look at his playoff losses–pressure got to him! Make Marcia fear for his safety and you’re halfway home.

  5. Yeah that’d help but prob won’t work too well because unlike most years the Pats’ o-line for once is healthy and intact from last year – plus Gronk is back and he loves to block. You also need to keep Brady off the field entirely by long steady clock-eating drives that keep him bench-cold, and frustrated. But that’ll be tough too because unlike the preceding decade the Pats D have gotten hot – top 5 and ranked 1st in stopping opposition scoring, and again largely intact from last year. But everyone has an off day, even the Pats.

  6. sorosbolshevism says:
    September 3, 2017 at 8:25 pm
    That’s how you beat Brady! He does not like to be touched. Eat a penalty or two early and put him on the turf! He’ll start hearing footsteps and his accuracy will falter. Go look at his playoff losses–pressure got to him! Make Marcia fear for his safety and you’re halfway home.
    _____________________________
    so you’re saying to cheat by breaking the rules and hit him late? If that’s all you got for strategy that you can’t beat them fairly at least we know where you and your team stand.

Leave a Reply