Justin Houston has a simple strategy for dealing with Tom Brady

Posted by Mike Florio on September 3, 2017, 8:12 PM EDT
The NFL season begins on Thursday night, with the Chiefs visiting the Patriots. And Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston has a simple plan for the greatest quarterback in league history.

“To hit him,” Houston told reporters on Sunday regarding his strategy for dealing with Tom Brady. “Because the ball comes out so fast, he’s a smart guy. My main thing is the defense, don’t lose confidence in what you got going on because he’s going to make plays — it’s Tom Brady. Just got to stay together through four quarters.”

It’s far easier said than done, especially since Brady has seen it all and knows what he’s going to do before the ball is snapped. But if/when a defense can get to him repeatedly, the chances of beating him improve, dramatically.

Defenses have a better chance of making it happen early in the season, when the offensive line remains a work  in progress thanks to reduced offseason workout time and the absence of traditional two-a-days. Three years ago, the Chiefs caught the Patriots’ offensive early in the year on a Monday night, and it was ugly.

This year, the Chiefs get them right out of the gates, and Houston and the rest of his teammates will be doing everything they can to disrupt the New England offense by getting to Brady.

28 responses to "Justin Houston has a simple strategy for dealing with Tom Brady

  2. I imagine anybody getting hit repeatedly would be rushing the ball out and perhaps prone to more mistakes. That’s not a formula for beating Tom Brady, it’s a formula for beating just about anyone.

  3. That’s how you beat Brady! He does not like to be touched. Eat a penalty or two early and put him on the turf! He’ll start hearing footsteps and his accuracy will falter. Go look at his playoff losses–pressure got to him! Make Marcia fear for his safety and you’re halfway home.

  5. Yeah that’d help but prob won’t work too well because unlike most years the Pats’ o-line for once is healthy and intact from last year – plus Gronk is back and he loves to block. You also need to keep Brady off the field entirely by long steady clock-eating drives that keep him bench-cold, and frustrated. But that’ll be tough too because unlike the preceding decade the Pats D have gotten hot – top 5 and ranked 1st in stopping opposition scoring, and again largely intact from last year. But everyone has an off day, even the Pats.

  6. sorosbolshevism says:
    September 3, 2017 at 8:25 pm
    _____________________________
    so you’re saying to cheat by breaking the rules and hit him late? If that’s all you got for strategy that you can’t beat them fairly at least we know where you and your team stand.

  10. sorosbolshevism says:
    September 3, 2017 at 8:25 pm
    ————————–

    Spoken like a true average Joe. Brady is not an average Joe. I remember the beatdown Denver put on him. Totally vicious. But he still kept getting up and making plays in between body slams, darn near pulled that game out too but for a couple missed drops and kicks. Speaking for myself and Im pretty sure most or all of the commenters here I would have been curled up on the ground. Even if I was a big tough NFL QB no way am I diving on a fumble in all that. But Brady never lets up no matter what you do to him. When the heat is on you see he is one of the toughest guys in the game today.

  11. “Three years ago, the Chiefs caught the Patriots’ offensive early in the year on a Monday night, and it was ugly.”

    Yes it was. And the Patriots won the Super Bowl that year.

  12. The greatest QB in league history retired a long time ago – Brady can’t hold a candle to him- Joe Montana- closest QB to him playing now is Aaron Rodgers- too bad rest of packers are not that good.

  13. lanman11 says:
    September 3, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    I agree with you. Great post. Why the media and fans buy the narrative that “hitting the QB repeatedly” only applies to Brady, I don’t know. Oh, there is the other false narrative about Brady: “He does not like to get hit.” Um, can you name me a QB that DOES like to get hit? Don’t say Ben Roethlisberger, because I am sure, deep down, HE hates getting hit. Like the person I quoted said, if you constantly hit ANY QB, and disrupt his timing, he will make mistakes, NOT JUST Brady. God, Justin Houston is dumb, and so is anyone else, who believes it is just Brady. Idiot.

  16. “Three years ago, the Chiefs caught the Patriots’ offensive early in the year on a Monday night, and it was ugly.”

    I remember the media after that game the Pats were 2-2 and Brady was “struggling.” I remember reporters asking Belichek if he was thinking about benching Brady and Belichek rolled his eyes. Not sure if he even said anything.

    I also remember the media discussing whether or not Brady was “done.” There is a reason they write instead of do.

    Good times.

  17. lol

    HOw many more times are we going to hear this crap?

    Dear idiot low IQ morons players and fans:

    The way to beat Brady and the offense is to outsmart them. Admittedly, that’s vert difficult to do, especially now with the versatile weapons he now has.

    But, it’s the only way and you best have the personnel to play man and not play zone too much, or it’s a blowout. Ask Pittsburgh. Ask Indy. Ask many teams who think they have it all figured out.

    Tell me: How many more big hits in Super Bowls does this guy have to take, before he wins the game, where people will admit how tough he is? It’s hilarious. The jealousy and anger runs so deep, trolls/haters can’t see straight.

    Lastly, the RBs they have in there now to pair with the scatbacks, will be devastating and unlike anything anyone has ever seen for Brady to use, in the Goodell Era with passing and rules all favoring offenses.

    You asked for it, trolls, and now ya got it.

  18. PFT also dropped the Patriots 14 spots in the power rankings after that game. All the way down to #6.

  19. 17 years later the plan to beat Brady comes out!!!Great scouting haters..keep up the good work.5 lomBRADY trophies to late..you think.Great planning..you probably forget your shopping list everytime to..go figure.

  20. For 16 years, everyone has had the same strategy to beat Brady but only one will work, PATIENCE – wait and wait and wait and BOOM someday he’ll be retired

  21. You can absorb a lot of punishment and still get up when your body is full of Italian HGH. Just sayin!

  22. pauldeba says:
    September 3, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    ————

    Good to see ya, Paul. Tell the snowflakes over there they lost and I hope they’re enjoying BB as the greatest GM ever. Special hellos to Mt Cupcake, TFB12 Bandwagoner, etc.

    Brady’s last year if he wins it all, is this year.

  23. Justin Houston has a simple strategy for dealing with Tom Brady

    Oh…I doubt you are the first to have a “stragety”, but he’s played in 7 sb’s & won 5.
    And I’m a fan of one of the teams he beat in the sb.

  24. Brady has been hammwred in many games including the last one. Impossible to intimidate him, win or lose he just keeps getting up and making plays. Probably the toughest qb to everplay.

  27. Brady was hammered time after time 2 years ago in the AFC championship game and still had them in it until the last second. Last I checked, KC doesn’t have that defence Denver had.

