Lions claim two offensive linemen off waivers

Getty Images

The Lions spent the offseason trying to upgrade or fix their offensive line, and those efforts continued through the waiver process.

The Lions claimed guard Zac Kerin off waivers from the Vikings, and tackle Brian Mihalik from the Steelers.

Mihalik spent time on Detroit’s practice squad last year. Kerin’s been with the Vikings the last three years, mostly on the practice squad.

After left tackle Taylor Decker was injured this offseason, the Lions traded for Rams flop Greg Robinson, and the former No. 2 overall pick was able to secure that job. They also spent aggressively in free agency on right tackle Ricky Wagner and right guard T.J. Lang.