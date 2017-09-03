Majority of the league going with just two quarterbacks

AP

At a time when everyone agrees there aren’t nearly enough quarterbacks to go around, most of the NFL has decided to only bother with two at a time.

After initial cuts yesterday, 19 teams stuck with just two quarterbacks, though that’s going to change in the next few days.

For instance, the Broncos are about to go to three, as soon as Brock Osweiler’s transaction is processed and he joins Trevor Siemian and the injured Paxton Lynch. And the Rams (Dan Orlovsky) and Chargers (Kellen Clemens) are expected to bring a third quarterback back in soon as well.

There are at least two teams carrying injured quarterbacks on their initial 53 who will likely go on the injured reserve/designated for return list later today (Cincinnati’s Jeff Driskel and Tampa Bay’s Ryan Griffin), and they’ll join the list of teams keeping a pair.

The Vikings will likely go back to three at some point after or if Teddy Bridgewater returns from the physically unable to perform list at some point after the first six weeks.

And then there are the poor Colts, who have four on the roster at the moment, and they may hang a banner for having the most quarterbacks of any team in the league since they hang them for everything else.

This list will continue to evolve over the next few days, but at the moment, here’s a division-by-division look at the quarterback depth charts:

Bills: Tyrod Taylor, Nathan Peterman, T.J. Yates.

Dolphins: Jay Cutler, Matt Moore.

Patriots: Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo

Jets: Josh McCown, Bryce Petty, Christian Hackenberg.

Ravens: Joe Flacco, Ryan Mallett.

Bengals: Andy Dalton, A.J. McCarron, *Jeff Driskel.

Browns: DeShone Kizer, Cody Kessler, Kevin Hogan.

Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger, Landry Jones, Josh Dobbs.

Texans: Tom Savage, Deshaun Watson.

Colts: Andrew Luck, Scott Tolzien, Jacoby Brissett, Stephen Morris.

Jaguars: Blake Bortles, Chad Henne, Brandon Allen.

Titans: Marcus Mariota, Matt Cassel.

Broncos: Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch.

Chiefs: Alex Smith, Patrick Mahomes, Tyler Bray.

Chargers: Philip Rivers, Cardale Jones.

Raiders: Derek Carr, Connor Cook, EJ Manuel.

Cowboys: Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush.

Giants: Eli Manning, Geno Smith, Davis Webb.

Eagles: Carson Wentz, Nick Foles.

Washington: Kirk Cousins, Colt McCoy.

Bears: Mike Glennon, Mitchell Trubisky, Mark Sanchez.

Lions: Matthew Stafford, Jake Rudock.

Packers: Aaron Rodgers, Brett Hundley.

Vikings: Sam Bradford, Case Keenum.

Falcons: Matt Ryan, Matt Schaub.

Panthers: Cam Newton, Derek Anderson.

Saints: Drew Brees, Chase Daniel.

Buccaneers: Jameis Winston, Ryan Fitzpatrick, *-Ryan Griffin.

Cardinals: Carson Palmer, Drew Stanton, Blaine Gabbert.

Rams: Jared Goff, Sean Mannion.

49ers: Brian Hoyer, C.J. Beathard.

Seahawks: Russell Wilson, Austin Davis.

(*-Injured, expected to go on IR soon)