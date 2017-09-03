No PUP list for Terron Armstead

Getty Images

Among the flurry of roster moves the Saints made on Saturday as they set their initial 53-man roster was one that included left tackle Terron Armstead.

When Armstead had shoulder surgery in June, word was that he would recover in 4-6 months and that seemed to make him a prime candidate for inclusion on the regular season version of the physically unable to perform list. Players on that list can’t play or practice for at least the first six weeks of the season and don’t count against the 53-man roster limit, which allows teams to avoid carrying a player who can’t play.

Armstead was activated from the PUP list on Saturday, however, and that suggests the Saints believe, at the very least, that he’ll be back able to start practicing before their October 15 game against the Lions. With a bye in Week Five, Armstead’s absence from the lineup could be a minimal one if he’s back on the field earlier than that.

First-round pick Ryan Ramczyk will fill in at left tackle until Armstead’s ready to return.