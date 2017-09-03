Panthers claim Brad Kaaya

Getty Images

Rookie quarterback Brad Kaaya will be on a 53-man roster after all.

Kaaya, the sixth-round pick of the Lions who was waived yesterday, was claimed by the Panthers today.

The Lions would have liked to keep Kaaya on their practice squad, but the Panthers got to him first. Carolina now has three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, with Kaaya joining Cam Newton and Derek Anderson.

Detroit may now go shopping for another practice squad quarterback.

The Panthers also added defensive back Demetrious Cox on waivers from the Bengals.