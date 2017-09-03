Rams may have record PSLs at new stadium

Getty Images

For Rams games at the team’s new stadium, the best seats in the house will require an upfront payment that fans could otherwise use to buy one.

Via the Los Angeles Times, the highest level of Personal Seat Licenses at the Inglewood venue could range from $175,000 to $225,000. The current record for PSLs belongs to AT&T Stadium at $150,000. After paying the fees for the privilege of buying tickets, the most expensive tickets will cost between $350 and $400 per game.

But there’s good news. The PSLs for Rams games at the new stadium will be refundable. Without interest. After 50 years.

The numbers are tentative at this point, and the lowest-priced licenses could be as little as $500, with tickets priced at $50 per game. Per the report, virtually every seat in the stadium will require a PSL of some type for Rams games. The Chargers have not yet created a PSL program, but the other team that will be playing in the $2.6 billion facility expects at least some type of PSL for most of the seats.

Like any business, the challenge for the Rams and Chargers will be picking the right price point. Aim too high, and PSLs won’t be sold. Aim too low, and money will be left on the table.

Aim way too high, and L.A. fans will invest their money in traveling back and forth to Las Vegas for Raiders games.