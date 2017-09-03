Rams waivers claims include another defensive tackle

Getty Images

The Rams have enhanced their 53-man roster with a trio of waivers claims, and one of the players plays the position most directly impacted by the lingering holdout of Aaron Donald.

Former Seahawks defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson has been added via waivers from the Seahawks.

A fifth-round pick of Seattle in 2016, Jefferson appeared in three regular-season games last season.

The Rams also added former Bengals center J.J. Dielman and former Eagles center Aaron Neary. They’ll need to make three corresponding moves to balance out the roster.