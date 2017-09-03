Ravens announce six practice squad signings

Getty Images

The Ravens didn’t keep a traditional fullback on their 53-player roster, choosing instead to use defensive lineman Patrick Ricard or tight end Nick Boyle at the position in situations that call for a fullback.

But the Ravens re-signed fullback Ricky Ortiz to their practice squad Sunday, a day after releasing him.

Baltimore announced five other practice squad signings — receiver Quincy Adeboyejo, linebacker Boseko Lokombo, tight end Ryan Malleck, cornerback Reggie Porter and guard Maurquice Shakir. They have four other openings to fill.