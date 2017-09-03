Report: Bills work out Joe Webb

Getty Images

The Bills took a look at a quarterback on Sunday while they wait for two of the three on their 53-man roster to clear the concussion protocol.

Field Yates of ESPN.com reports that the team worked out former Panther Joe Webb. Webb is a familiar face to head coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane as both came to Buffalo from Carolina this offseason.

In addition to playing quarterback, Webb has seen a lot of time on special teams and played wide receiver so the Bills could use him as both a temporary option behind Nathan Peterman if Tyrod Taylor and T.J. Yates aren’t cleared and in other ways if they bring him on the roster.

The Bills made several other roster moves Sunday by claiming three players off waivers and dropping three others. They also announced that wide receiver Daikiel Shorts, wide receiver Brandon Reilly, offensive lineman Jordan Mudge, defensive end Ian Seau, defensive lineman Marquavius Lewis, cornerback Marcus Sayles and safety BT Sanders joined the practice squad.