Report: Chiefs bring back C.J. Spiller

When the Chiefs cut C.J. Spiller on Saturday, they were left with two tailbacks on the roster.

They reportedly remedied that on Sunday by reversing course. Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star reports that Spiller re-signed with the team. The Chiefs have not announced any move that would open a spot for the veteran back as yet, however.

It’s possible the Chiefs had eyes on another back that they thought would come free or that they put in a claim on a back who wound up elsewhere before turning back to Spiller. More backs hit the wire on Sunday, so they may not be done maneuvering after the loss of Spencer Ware for the season.

Kareem Hunt and Charcandrick West are the two backs that made it through the initial cut. Spiller ran 11 times for 46 yards in the preseason.

The Chiefs did announce eight members of their practice squad. They signed tight end Orson Charles, offensive lineman Joseph Cheek, wide receiver Gehrig Dieter, wide receiver Marcus Kemp, guard Damien Mama, safety Leon McQuay, running back Devine Redding and linebacker Marcus Rush. All eight were cut from the team on Saturday.