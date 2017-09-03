Report: Su’a Cravens talked about retiring last year as well

Posted by Josh Alper on September 3, 2017, 4:10 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Redskins’ plans at safety this season were thrown for a loop on Sunday morning when Su'a Cravens came to the team’s facility to tell team president Bruce Allen that he was going to retire a year after the team took him in the second round.

That decision is on hold at the moment as Allen convinced Cravens to hold off with a plan to put him on the exempt list for at least a month so he can work out his thoughts. Coach Jay Gruden told Cravens’ teammates on Sunday that the safety has “some personal matters to tend to” while explaining his absence.

“It’s shocking, but it is what it is,” safety D.J. Swearinger said, via Mike Jones of the Washington Post. “He’s got to handle what he needs to handle, whether it’s mental, whether it’s family. We’re here to support him, but that’s something tough. I’m not in those shoes so I can’t speak on it. I’m praying for him and hope he’ll be back.”

Jones reports that it isn’t the first time that Cravens has contemplated walking away from football. He reportedly thought about it during his rookie season after getting injured late in the year. Cravens didn’t report to the team’s facility for a few days and then told teammates he was thinking about retiring, something that Jones reports also happened when he got hurt during his time at USC.

Other teammates echoed Swearinger’s sentiments while also turning their attention to the start of the regular season, which will be here next week even if Cravens remains away from the team.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Report: Su’a Cravens talked about retiring last year as well

  2. Well, if that’s the case I have my doubts that only The Redskins “talked” him out of retiring. I’m nearly 100% convinced that the NFL PR department and other higher ups had a discussion with him as well in regards to retiring. NFL doesn’t want to discourage young players(jr High and up) from playing football ..!!!

  3. I like Cravens and the way he played early last year. Cagey guy, good hitter, and with ball hawk ability. Hate to see him walk away, but don’t know what all he’s dealing with. I seem to remember him having some weird injury issues last year dealing with his eyesight, and that alone is enough to give one second thoughts. Here’s hoping he figures it out with the best end result for him.

  4. Maybe he really doesn’t have it in his heart, but people keep pushing him to play cause he’s naturally good. But if even in college this was happening it can’t be a good sign I think

  5. Antonius Block: Is death of American football is in sight???

    Death: Nothing escapes me. No one escapes me.

Leave a Reply