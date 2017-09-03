Report: T.J. Ward gets one-year, $5 million deal from Buccaneers

Getty Images

The Broncos cut safety T.J. Ward because they didn’t want to pay his $4.5 million base salary this season. But immediately after Ward was released, the Buccaneers called him with a better offer.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that Ward’s deal with the Buccaneers is for one year and $5 million. So the 30-year-old Ward will come out ahead.

Broncos front office boss John Elway said the team didn’t ask Ward to take a pay cut. That may have been because they knew the market would pay Ward more than the Broncos wanted to.

Ward will have a week to get up to speed in Tampa before their Week One matchup against the Dolphins.