Saints claim a quarterback and a wide receiver

The Saints are perpetually rebuilding their defense, but made a pair of waiver claims on the other side of the ball Sunday.

Per multiple reports, the Saints claimed former Packers quarterback Taysom Hill and former Patriots wide receiver Austin Carr off waivers.

Hill gives them a developmental quarterback behind Drew Brees and Chase Daniel.

The former undrafted rookie from BYU had a strong preseason, but the Packers elected to keep just backup Brett Hundley behind Aaron Rodgers.

Hill was 14-of-20 passing in the preseason for 149 yards and two touchdowns (124.8 rating), and also scrambled for a game-winning touchdown against Washington

Carr, an undrafted rookie from Northwestern, led the Patriots in catches (14), yards (153) and receiving touchdowns (two) during the preseason.