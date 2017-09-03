Saints release Darryl Tapp, John Kuhn

Getty Images

The Saints released defensive end Darryl Tapp and fullback John Kuhn to make room for two players they claimed off the waiver wire, according to Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. New Orleans claimed quarterback Taysom Hill and wide receiver Austin Carr on Sunday.

Kuhn is expected to re-sign soon, according to Katzenstein, but it’s unclear whether the Saints will bring back Tapp. Tapp spent most of the training camp as Cameron Jordan‘s backup at left defensive end.

The Saints will get a roster spot when they place cornerback Delvin Breaux on injured reserve with intent to designate him to return later this season. Breaux recently had surgery to repair a fractured fibula.