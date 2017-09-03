Steelers acquire J.J. Wilcox in trade with Buccaneers

Getty Images

The Steelers have made their third trade in the last two days.

Safety J.J. Wilcox is headed to Pittsburgh from Tampa Bay. The Steelers gave the Buccaneers their sixth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and the Buccaneers will also ship their seventh-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft to the Steelers.

Wilcox signed a two-year contract with the Bucs this offseason, but Tampa Bay decided he was expendable after setting its initial 53-man roster yesterday. Wilcox previously played four years with the Cowboys, who drafted him in the third round in 2013.

Yesterday the Steelers traded Sammie Coates to the Browns and Ross Cockrell to the Giants.