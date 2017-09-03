Steelers acquire J.J. Wilcox in trade with Buccaneers

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 3, 2017, 4:52 PM EDT
The Steelers have made their third trade in the last two days.

Safety J.J. Wilcox is headed to Pittsburgh from Tampa Bay. The Steelers gave the Buccaneers their sixth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and the Buccaneers will also ship their seventh-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft to the Steelers.

Wilcox signed a two-year contract with the Bucs this offseason, but Tampa Bay decided he was expendable after setting its initial 53-man roster yesterday. Wilcox previously played four years with the Cowboys, who drafted him in the third round in 2013.

Yesterday the Steelers traded Sammie Coates to the Browns and Ross Cockrell to the Giants.

7 responses to “Steelers acquire J.J. Wilcox in trade with Buccaneers

  1. Looks like the Steelers realize their secondary was a problem last year. Maybe the recent changes will help, maybe not. At least they are not standing pat and hoping for the best. With Big Ben getting on in years, they know they need to go for #7 now, or wait for another franchise QB.

  3. If you can’t draft 2ndary, bring some in. Athough I thing Burns is gonna be a player. Belichick does the same thing with WRs.

  5. Not much in return for Wilcox.

    On another note, this just shows how little power players have. They so rarely get true free agency, and even when Wilcox did and chose the team he wanted to sign with, he still gets shipped away to a city he didn’t choose to live in.

  6. Can’t remember this many moves by the Steelers before the season starts. Agree with Kolo, and that they are pulling out the stops to win the Super Bowl this year. I applaud them for that at least. The offense is completely stacked, but the defense needed shored up to help with the many younger players that still need some seasoning. Go Steelers!!

  7. Talented guy who just keeps making mental errors. Maybe the Steelers
    Defensive coaches will get him straight ..if so a good value trade.

