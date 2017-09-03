Sunday morning one-liners

Getty Images

WR Brandon Reilly had a lot of people rooting for him to make the Bills, but it didn’t happen.

Did the Dolphins cut any players who will wind up haunting them as members of the Patriots?

Trading QB Jacoby Brissett for WR Philip Dorsett headlined the Patriots’ cutdown day moves.

LS Tanner Purdum is the latest Jets veteran to head out the door.

A look at roster maneuvers that may be coming for the Ravens.

The Bengals kept seven wide receivers and three running backs on their initial 53-man roster.

There are three players 30 or older on the Browns’ initial 53-man roster.

TE David Johnson’s run with the Steelers came to an end.

The Texans are banged up at running back.

A quarterback will likely be leaving the Colts soon.

Playing the fourth preseason game got Jaguars CB Aaron Colvin his first game action since December.

Titans T Taylor Lewan helped host a Hurricane Harvey fundraiser.

S Jamal Carter is the latest undrafted player to make the Broncos.

Chiefs RB Spencer Ware shared a post-op picture from his knee surgery.

The Raiders may be on the lookout for linebacker help.

WR Mike Williams may be back on the field for the Chargers soon.

The Cowboys think they have a more talented team than last year’s division champs.

Geno Smith won the backup quarterback job with the Giants.

The Eagles like their offensive line depth.

Which players will the Redskins try to bring back to their practice squad?

The Bears’ roster likely remains a work in progress.

Joe Dahl‘s versatility is useful on the Lions offensive line.

Should the Packers part ways with LB Kyler Fackrell?

Eleven rookies made it through Vikings cuts this weekend.

A position-by-position look at the Falcons’ initial roster.

Is LT Matt Kalil the most important player on the Panthers offense?

The Saints held onto 10 defensive linemen.

WR Bernard Reedy will be making more than $11 an hour if he sticks on on the Buccaneers roster for the long term.

An updated look at the Cardinals depth chart.

Said Rams coach Sean McVay of roster moves to come, “We’ve had an eye on a handful of guys that could be subject to being released that might potentially upgrade us.”

Rookie WR Trent Taylor‘s presence likely made Jeremy Kerley a 49ers cut on Saturday.

Members of the Seahawks said farewell to WR Jermaine Kearse.