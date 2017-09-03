Texans add David Quessenberry to practice squad

Getty Images

It likely pained the Texans to cut offensive lineman David Quessenberry (No. 77 in photo) on Saturday, but they made it clear they wanted him back. After the cancer survivor cleared waivers, Houston signed him to its practice squad.

Quessenberry was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in June 2014. He completed radiation treatment and his cancer was announced to be in remission in February 2015. He completed his cancer treatment on April 13 of this year.

He has never played a regular-season down.

The Texans announced eight other practice squad signings, leaving them with one spot. Tight end Evan Baylis, cornerback Bryce Jones, receiver Riley McCarron, running back Dare Ogunbowale, linebacker Gimbel President, defensive end Daniel Ross, guard Chad Slade and receiver Chris Thompson join Quessenberry on the developmental unit.