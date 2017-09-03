Texans claim Andy Jones to bolster thin WR corps

Getty Images

The Texans only kept four wide receivers on their initial 53-man roster and Will Fuller won’t be playing in Week One as he continues to recover from a broken collarbone.

That made it little surprise that they sifted through the discard piles around the league to find an addition to the group. The NFL announced that the Texans made a successful waiver claim on Andy Jones Sunday.

The Texans would have gotten an up-close look at Jones last Thursday if their game with the Cowboys wasn’t cancelled, but they obviously saw enough before that to create some interest. Jones, who was also waived by Dallas last summer, caught seven passes for 61 yards this preseason.

Houston will get another receiver back in the mix in Week Two when Jaelen Strong‘s suspension comes to an end. Until then, Jones joins DeAndre Hopkins, Braxton Miller and Bruce Ellington at wideout.