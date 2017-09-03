Titans bring back Eric Weems, place Harry Douglas on IR

Getty Images

The Titans dealt with injuries to several receivers this summer and one of them has been placed on injured reserve.

The team announced that Harry Douglas is off the 53-man roster. They also announced that they have re-signed Eric Weems, who was cut on Saturday.

Douglas caught four passes for 69 yards this preseason going down with a knee injury. He could return from injured reserve later in the season. Most of Weems’ NFL contributions have come as a kickoff and punt returner and he made the Pro Bowl for his work in that area for the Falcons in 2010.

In addition to the wide receiver swap, the Titans also added eight players to their practice squad. Nose tackle Antwaun Woods, running back Khalfani Muhammad, quarterback Tyler Ferguson, tight end Jerome Cunningham, receiver Darius Jennings, safety Denzel Johnson, offensive lineman Tyler Marz and tackle Steven Moore all returned to the team after being cut. Muhammad was a seventh-round pick in April.