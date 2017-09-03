Vikings announce seven players joining Kyle Sloter on practice squad

Getty Images

The Vikings announced seven players signed to the practice squad, but the list doesn’t include quarterback Kyle Sloter. The former Broncos quarterback was on his way to the Twin Cities to sign his contract, which will pay him three times the minimum practice squad salary.

The Vikings chose Sloter over former University of Minnesota quarterback Mitch Leidner, who was waived Saturday. The team outbid Denver, Washington, Philadelphia and Atlanta for Sloter, according to Chris Tomasson of the Twin Cities Pioneer Press, by offering $20,000 a week.

The Broncos cut Sloter on Saturday, and the Vikings needed another quarterback after keeping only Sam Bradford and Case Keenum on their active roster.

Minnesota announced Sunday it signed defensive tackle Dylan Bradley, tight end Kyle Carter, running back Bronson Hill, receiver Cayleb Jones, linebacker Elijah Lee, defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo and cornerback Horace Richardson to its practice squad.

