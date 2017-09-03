Vikings claim Blake Bell, sign Kyle Sloter to practice squad

AP

Quarterback Kyle Sloter was waived by the Broncos on Saturday as they made the cut to 53 players and cleared space for the return of Brock Osweiler, but he wasn’t claimed by any other teams in the league.

That’s not because no one was interested in having him around, however. Sloter announced on Twitter that he has signed to the Vikings practice squad and Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the Vikings offered him $20,000 a week to come to Minnesota. That’s almost three times the $7,200 minimum for players on the practice squad.

Sloter started the Broncos’ final preseason game and went 31-of-43 for 413 yards and three touchdowns across four appearances this summer. The Vikings have Sam Bradford and Case Keenum on the active roster with Teddy Bridgewater on the physically unable to perform list.

The Vikings also claimed tight end Blake Bell off of waivers from the 49ers. Bell had 19 catches for 271 yards in 27 appearances over the last two seasons.