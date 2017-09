Getty Images

T.J. Clemmings never quite worked out in Minnesota, but Washington was willing to give him a chance.

Washington claimed the former Vikings offensive lineman off waivers Sunday, per the league’s transaction wire.

Clemmings, a former fourth-round pick, struggled at both left and right tackle, and was given a shot at guard jobs as well before the Vikings pulled the plug yesterday.

He’s still just 25 and has some athletic ability, so Washington apparently decided to kick the tires.