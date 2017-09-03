Washington puts Su’a Cravens on the “left squad” list

Getty Images

Despite reports suggesting that Washington safety Su'a Cravens was talked out of retiring, the team’s official roster move regarding Cravens suggests he’s closer to walking away than staying.

Per a league source, Cravens is on the exempt/left squad list. If he doesn’t return within five days of receiving notice from the team regarding the consequences of not returning, he’ll be placed on the reserve/left squad list and done for the year.

Although Washington has not yet closed the door on Cravens, initiation of the exempt/left squad procedure forces a player’s hand. And if the player doesn’t come back, the player won’t be playing at all this year.