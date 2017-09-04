2018 NFL draft prospect Josh Rosen leads UCLA to 34-point comeback win

Getty Images

If NFL teams want a quarterback who’s at his best when the pressure is highest, then they’re going to love UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen.

Rosen, a likely first-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft, led UCLA to a sensational comeback against Texas A&M on Sunday night, winning 45-44 after trailing 44-10 in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter alone would have been a great game: Rosen completed 19 of 26 passes for 294 yards and four touchdowns in the final 15 minutes. His final touchdown pass came after he faked a spike and threw the ball into the end zone.

It was one of the greatest comebacks in college football history, and it will surely have NFL scouts salivating.