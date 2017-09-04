Aaron Donald not at Monday’s practice, season opener in serious jeopardy

Getty Images

Aaron Donald continued his holdout Monday, via multiple tweets, putting his availability for Sunday’s season opener in serious jeopardy.

The Rams practiced without their All-Pro defensive tackle on what coach Sean McVay called the “first day of true preparation for our team and for the Colts.” With Tuesday the players off day, Donald isn’t likely to play this week.

Donald’s holdout will reach 38 days by the end of the week, amounting to $1.52 million in fines, according to ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez. Donald’s contract calls for him to make a $1.80 million base salary this season.

There are no indications Donald and the Rams are any closer to a deal, although COO Kevin Demoff, general manager Les Snead and senior assistant Tony Pastoors flew to Atlanta last week to meet with Donald’s representatives at CAA.