Aaron Donald not at Monday’s practice, season opener in serious jeopardy

Posted by Charean Williams on September 4, 2017, 4:58 PM EDT
Aaron Donald continued his holdout Monday, via multiple tweets, putting his availability for Sunday’s season opener in serious jeopardy.

The Rams practiced without their All-Pro defensive tackle on what coach Sean McVay called the “first day of true preparation for our team and for the Colts.” With Tuesday the players off day, Donald isn’t likely to play this week.

Donald’s holdout will reach 38 days by the end of the week, amounting to $1.52 million in fines, according to ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez. Donald’s contract calls for him to make a $1.80 million base salary this season.

There are no indications Donald and the Rams are any closer to a deal, although COO Kevin Demoff, general manager Les Snead and senior assistant Tony Pastoors flew to Atlanta last week to meet with Donald’s representatives at CAA.

9 responses to “Aaron Donald not at Monday’s practice, season opener in serious jeopardy

  3. Make Aaron’s life miserable – place him on whatever list he can be put on that strips him of money and prevents him from playing the entire season – let this jerk feel the pain of ZERO paychecks for 2017.

    I’m so sick of these selfish athletes – he is under contract and should man up and play to the terms he agreed to. Otherwise, make his life miserable.

  4. This is why the new rookie wage scale is bad for the league. Not only do vets get squeezed out, sometimes regardless if the younger, cheaper guy is better and judging from the declining quality of play in the league the last 6 or 7 years, often they are not), but it allows teams to use up good first rounders in the prime of their careers for peanuts. In the next CBA, instead of focusing on pie-in-the-sky proposals like guaranteed contracts, they should focus on making sure that all rookies maybe outside of QBs since they are the only ones getting paid in this climate can hit FA by their third year. I can rarely name a first round type of player who came into his own after that point. By then, you know what you have, and good players should be rewarded accordingly. As it is, lower round guys that make it come out better in the long run if they have a competent organization that extends them early since they get to the market earlier and can’t be controlled by the team option.

  6. laserw says:
    September 4, 2017 at 5:27 pm
    He never agreed to the contract. It was dictated to him by the union before he was a member. I don’t blame him for not wanting to play for peanuts with the Rams.

  7. For some reason they gave Austin top 5 money for pedestrian numbers and never thought to pay their true Superstar. What’s going to happen when Watkins asks for a super contract? Tag? That’s just a band aid. Gonna get ugly for the Whams.

  8. “I’m so sick of these selfish athletes – he is under contract and should play to the terms he agreed to”.

    He didn’t agree to those terms. The terms were thrust upon him by the rookie wage scale “agreed to” before Donald ever was drafted. Donald is the one if the top three defensive linemen in the league. He should be paid accordingly.

  9. Aaron didn’t choose this team or this contract and was in high school when the current CBA was negotiated. I hope he holds out for every last dollar he can get out of billionaire Stan Kroenke.

