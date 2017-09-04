Adrian Peterson: I want to stick it to the Vikings

AP

Adrian Peterson is a week away from making his debut for the Saints against the team he played for his entire career in Minnesota. And he’s eager to make the Vikings regret getting rid of him.

Peterson told the Star-Tribune his mindset heading into the season is to beat the Vikings in the opener, then return to Minnesota for the Super Bowl.

“In my mind, we’re starting and ending the season in Minnesota,” Peterson said. “Of course I want to stick it to them. I want to stick it to everyone we play. But going back to Minnesota, playing the Vikings? Yeah, I want to stick it to them.”

The 32-year-old Peterson is coming off a miserable, injury-plagued season in which he carried 37 times for 72 yards. He may be done as an effective NFL running back. But he would love to prove he has something left, starting in Minnesota in Week One.