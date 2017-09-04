Bears sign John Jenkins with Deiondre’ Hall going to injured reserve

Getty Images

Cutdown day was Saturday, but teams are still tweaking their rosters ahead of the start of the regular season.

Teams are grabbing players off of waivers and they are also putting people on injured reserve now that players can go on the list with the option to return later in the season. The Bears made one of the latter moves on Monday.

They have placed safety Deiondre' Hall on injured reserve after he hurt his hamstring in the final preseason game. The move leaves Chicago with Quintin Demps, Adrian Amos, Deon Bush and 2017 fourth-round pick Eddie Jackson at safety.

The Bears filled the roster spot by bringing back defensive lineman John Jenkins. Jenkins was cut over the weekend and his return leaves the team with six defensive linemen on the 53-man roster.

In other moves, the Bears have signed wide receiver Tanner Gentry, tackle Brandon Greene, tackle Dieugot Joseph, nose tackle Rashaad Coward, linebacker Jonathan Anderson, linebacker John Timu, linebacker Isaiah Irving, safety DeAndre Houston-Carson and guard Cameron Lee to the practice squad. All were on the Bears roster this offseason except for Lee, who spent time with the Saints and Bengals.