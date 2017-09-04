Bengals stash Jeff Driskel on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Bengals kept quarterback Jeff Driskel on their 53-man roster for all of last season, but he never saw any regular season action with the team.

It will be at least eight weeks before Driskel has a chance to change that this season. The Bengals announced on Monday that Driskel has been placed on injured reserve.

Driskel hurt his hand in Cincinnati’s final preseason outing. Driskel, a 2016 sixth-round pick of the 49ers, was 14-of-21 for 164 yards and a touchdown in the preseason. He also ran nine times for 63 yards and another score. Andy Dalton and A.J. McCarron are the Bengals quarterbacks on the active roster.

The Bengals also announced that they have signed cornerback Sojourn Shelton and guard Cole Toner to their practice squad. Both players spent the summer with the Cardinals before getting cut over the weekend.