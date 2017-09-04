Bills sign quarterback Joe Webb

AP

Since the Bills have a pair of quarterbacks in the concussion protocol, they made a move to add some depth there.

They announced they signed former Panthers third-stringer Joe Webb, who worked out for them yesterday. To make room for him on the roster, they released safety Colt Anderson.

In the worst case scenario, he’d back up rookie starter Nathan Peterman this week against the Jets. The Bills don’t know if it will get to that point, as both Tyrod Taylor and T.J. Yates are recovering from preseason concussions.

And while he has the obvious connection with coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane, the Bills had an immediate need so going with the familiar makes sense. Unlike most quarterbacks, Webb can also contribute as a wide receiver and on special teams.