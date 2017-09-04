Brian Robison: Opener isn’t about Adrian Peterson

Getty Images

When Adrian Peterson signed with the Saints in late April, it didn’t take long for people to notice who New Orleans would be playing the first week of the regular season.

They’ll be in Minnesota for a date with Peterson’s former team on Monday night and Peterson made no secret of how he’s feeling about the prospect of facing the Vikings for the first time. Peterson said he wants “to stick it to them” by proving he’s still a top running back in his first game as a Saint.

Peterson’s return to Minnesota will be a dominant storyline this week, but defensive end Brian Robison said it isn’t one that he and other Vikings defenders are talking about.

“No, man. It’s not about Adrian,” Robison said, via Bob Sansevere of the Pioneer Press. “It’s about our team and the New Orleans Saints. That’s what it is about.”

With Drew Brees at quarterback, the Saints aren’t going to be out of options if the Vikings are able to shut down Peterson so that’s the wisest approach to the game even if it won’t stop the focus on the outside from tilting heavily in the former Viking’s direction.