Browns keep churning roster with sixth waiver claim in two days

Getty Images

The Browns have their choice of any players hitting the waiver wire this week and they’ve put it to use six times over the last two days.

Cleveland added five players to their roster on Sunday and picked up another one on Monday. They claimed tackle Zach Banner off of waivers from the Colts. Offensive lineman Rod Johnson was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury to keep the roster at 53 players.

Banner was a fourth-round pick in this year’s draft after starting 37 games at USC over the last three seasons. That’s a fairly high pick to hit the waiver wire at this point in the calendar and the Browns will get a chance to see if Banner develops to their liking over the rest of his rookie season.

The Browns also signed linebacker B.J. Bello and offensive lineman Travis Averill to the practice squad and announced that they’ve released safety Ed Reynolds from their injured reserve list.