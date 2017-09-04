Cardinals sign Andy Lee, put T.J. Logan on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Panthers parted ways with punter Andy Lee on Saturday, but he didn’t have to wait long to find another job.

The Cardinals announced on Monday that they have signed Lee to a two-year deal. No financial terms were disclosed. Punter Matt Wile, who competed with Richie Leone for the job this summer, was waived to make room for Lee.

Arizona is Lee’s fourth NFL stop as he spent a year in Cleveland before moving to the Panthers and 11 years with the 49ers to open his career. Lee held for Cardinals kicker Phil Dawson during some of that time with the Niners, so the move to the Cardinals will be a reunion for the two specialists.

The Cardinals also announced that running back T.J. Logan has been placed on injured reserve. The fifth-round pick hurt his wrist in the Hall of Fame game and is eligible to be one of the two Cardinals players designated to return to active status later in the season.