Chargers make a change at linebacker

The Chargers continued tweaking their roster on Monday by making a change at linebacker.

They claimed Hayes Pullard off of waivers and waived Nick Dzubnar. Pullard was let go by the Jaguars on Sunday when they did their own shuffling after the cutdown to 53 players.

Pullard was a seventh-round pick by the Browns in 2015 and the Jaguars signed him off Cleveland’s practice squad during the regular season. He had 33 tackles in 24 games over the last two seasons while seeing most of his time on special teams and making himself familiar to then Jaguars head coach and current Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

Dzubnar played a similar role for the Chargers, although he only played in four games last season because of a knee injury that landed him on injured reserve.