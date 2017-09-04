Chiefs move Steven Nelson to IR, hope he can return

Getty Images

Sunday brought word that the Chiefs were bringing running back C.J. Spiller back after releasing him on Saturday and the team revealed the roster spot they’d use for Spiller’s return later in the day.

Cornerback Steven Nelson is headed to injured reserve after having core muscle surgery. The Chiefs hope Nelson can return later in the season, which meant that he had to be on the initial 53-man roster while Spiller cooled his heels and waited to return to the team.

Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder said Nelson had the surgery last Tuesday.

“He’s had the problem through training camp,” Burkholder said, via the team’s website. “He tried to fight through it and [as coach Andy Reid said to the media at camp] was fighting his tail off to be out there. He got through three preseason games and he just felt like he couldn’t play up to speed. He had the surgery and is already back here doing rehab.”

Nelson started 15 games for the Chiefs last season. Marcus Peters is the No. 1 corner in K.C. while Terrance Mitchell, Phillip Gaines, D.J. White and Kenneth Acker round out the group.